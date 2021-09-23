A person checks out the new Xiaomi Mi 9 mobile phone ahead of the Mobile World Congressin Barcelona, Spain, on February 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Xiaomi denies censoring users after Lithuania recommends avoiding Chinese smartphones
- Xiaomi said it ‘does not censor communications to or from its users’ after Lithuania said the Chinese company could turn on such a feature remotely
- Lithuania recommended this week that consumers avoid Chinese phones amid an ongoing diplomatic spat between the two countries
