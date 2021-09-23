Didi Chuxing’s ride-hailing orders have started to decline in August, as the company remains under the government’s cybersecurity review. Photo: Reuters Didi Chuxing’s ride-hailing orders have started to decline in August, as the company remains under the government’s cybersecurity review. Photo: Reuters
China’s Didi Chuxing investigation closes in on 60-day mark with no conclusion in sight

  • Initiated on July 2, the Chinese government’s cybersecurity review of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing will mark its 60th day this Friday
  • The pace of the investigation showed that regulators are exercising prudence in this case, the resolution of which may affect the company’s investors

Coco FengChe Pan
Coco Feng in Beijingand Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:41pm, 23 Sep, 2021

