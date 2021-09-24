The logo of Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba seen on top of a skyscraper in Shenzhen, China. (Photo: SOPA Images)
Alibaba to sell stake in Chinese TV network at an estimated US$350 million loss
- The e-commerce giant wants to dispose of its 9-month-old investment in the operator of Chinese streaming platform Mango TV
- The impending sale marks Alibaba’s first major divestment of a media asset since authorities concluded an antitrust investigation into the tech conglomerate
