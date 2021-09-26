China’s Big Tech sector has been battered by Beijing’s regulatory crackdown in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Is rising regulatory risk in China’s Big Tech sector driving the smart money to Singapore and India?
- Sea’s current fortunes contrast sharply with its mainland China peers, which have been battered by Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on Big Tech
- Investors and venture capitalists are re-evaluating China’s tech sector and questioning whether the undoubted potential is worth the escalating risk
