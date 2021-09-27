A Xiaomi 5G smartphone Note 10 is displayed for sale at a Xiaomi store in downtown Beijing, China, on Sep. 08, 2021. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song A Xiaomi 5G smartphone Note 10 is displayed for sale at a Xiaomi store in downtown Beijing, China, on Sep. 08, 2021. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Smartphone maker Xiaomi engages expert to assess Lithuania claims its handsets contain censorship feature

  • Xiaomi says it uses advertising software to shield users from certain content such as pornography and references that offend local users
  • Lithuania cyber agency alleges that flagship phones sold in Europe by Xiaomi have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as ‘Free Tibet’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:39pm, 27 Sep, 2021

