Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said what attracted ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to the software giant was its services related to content moderation and child safety. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Microsoft CEO says company’s failed TikTok deal ‘strangest thing I’ve worked on’
- Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said he was looking forward at the time to bringing Microsoft’s security, child safety and cloud expertise to TikTok
- Microsoft began talks on the proposed acquisition in August 2020, but the deal collapsed by September
Topic | TikTok
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said what attracted ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to the software giant was its services related to content moderation and child safety. Photo: Agence France-Presse