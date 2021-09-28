A woman walks past the offices of Alibaba in Beijing on August 10, 2021. Photo: AP
Alibaba opens up its ‘walled garden’ to Tencent’s WeChat Pay, heeding Beijing’s order
- WeChat Pay is now available as a payment option on some Alibaba services such as food delivery platform Ele.me and video-streaming site Youku
- The long-running industry practice of blocking links to rival services has come under intense government scrutiny as Beijing tightens control on Big Tech
