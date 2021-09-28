A Chinese customer uses WeChat to pay via a QR code at a market in Beijing on September 19, 2020. Tencent introduced a new Care Mode in the app that makes fonts and buttons bigger for the elderly and visually impaired as the Chinese government pushes to make online services more accessible to the country’s rapidly ageing population. Photo: Getty Images
WeChat rolls out elderly ‘Care Mode’ as Tencent answers the call for an internet friendlier to China’s ageing population
- When ‘Care Mode’ is enabled in WeChat, fonts and buttons are enlarged and the colour scheme is changed to make objects easier to see for the visually impaired
- Beijing called on tech companies earlier this year to make apps more accessible to the elderly as it seeks to close the digital divide
Topic | WeChat
A Chinese customer uses WeChat to pay via a QR code at a market in Beijing on September 19, 2020. Tencent introduced a new Care Mode in the app that makes fonts and buttons bigger for the elderly and visually impaired as the Chinese government pushes to make online services more accessible to the country’s rapidly ageing population. Photo: Getty Images