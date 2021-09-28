An Ericsson sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Ericsson’s China chief remains hopeful on prospects in the country despite rising geopolitical tensions over 5G
- Ericsson’s China revenue tumbled in the second quarter by US$290 million, the first drop in three years
- Zhao said China’s application of 5G in industries remains at preliminary stage, with most traction for 5G traffic emanating from short-video platforms
Topic | Huawei
