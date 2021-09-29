Visitors walk pass by the Alibaba booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 7, 2021. Photo: AP Photo Visitors walk pass by the Alibaba booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 7, 2021. Photo: AP Photo
Visitors walk pass by the Alibaba booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 7, 2021. Photo: AP Photo
Bitcoin
Alibaba.com bans overseas sale of crypto mining gear amid China crackdown

  • The Chinese e-commerce giant is forbidding merchants on its global wholesale platform from selling cryptocurrency-mining equipment
  • Beijing warned last week that anyone providing supporting functions to offshore cryptocurrency-related businesses will be held liable

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 3:00pm, 29 Sep, 2021

