Xiaomi Corp’s MIX 4 5G smartphones are displayed at the company’s store in downtown Beijing on September 8, 2021. The company has denied allegations that users of its smartphones are being censored. Photo: Simon Song
Xiaomi censorship allegations may cloud its global ambitions, other Chinese smartphone vendors’ expansion plans

  • Germany has started investigating Xiaomi’s smartphones, following Lithuania’s findings about the censorship capabilities of the firm’s devices
  • The stakes are high for Xiaomi, which aims to become the world’s largest smartphone vendor in three years

Jane ZhangChe Pan
Jane Zhang in Hong Kongand Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:46pm, 30 Sep, 2021

