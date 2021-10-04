People line up at an Apple Store to buy the latest iPhone 13 handsets in Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sept. 24, 2021. Photo: AP
How Apple’s loss of a small legal battle in China might spell big trouble down the road for US tech giant
- Supreme People’s Court in China ruled that a lawsuit filed by a Chinese consumer against Apple’s China entity on antitrust grounds can proceed to Shanghai court
- Apple’s plea that its China entity, which mainly distributes products in China, should not be sued over issues related to App store operations, was rejected
