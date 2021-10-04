The mobile version of Pokémon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Nintendo and Tencent, was released on September 22. Picture: Handout The mobile version of Pokémon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Nintendo and Tencent, was released on September 22. Picture: Handout
The mobile version of Pokémon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Nintendo and Tencent, was released on September 22. Picture: Handout
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese hit games reach new heights amid Beijing’s crackdown on the industry

  • Tencent’s Pokémon Unite and Honour of Kings, as well as miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, have achieved record-breaking downloads and revenue
  • The Chinese government is tightening approval standards for new video games, according to industry insiders

Topic |   Mobile gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 11:50pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The mobile version of Pokémon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Nintendo and Tencent, was released on September 22. Picture: Handout The mobile version of Pokémon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Nintendo and Tencent, was released on September 22. Picture: Handout
The mobile version of Pokémon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Nintendo and Tencent, was released on September 22. Picture: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE