The mobile version of Pokémon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Nintendo and Tencent, was released on September 22. Picture: Handout
Chinese hit games reach new heights amid Beijing’s crackdown on the industry
- Tencent’s Pokémon Unite and Honour of Kings, as well as miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, have achieved record-breaking downloads and revenue
- The Chinese government is tightening approval standards for new video games, according to industry insiders
Topic | Mobile gaming
