The Windows 11 logo against a new background. Photo: Handout
How a banned encryption chip is stopping China from running Windows 11, for now
- For any device looking to run Windows 11, Microsoft has made it a minimum system requirement for it to support the latest TPM 2.0 specification
- China banned foreign TPM chips as far back as 1999 over national security concerns, and has adopted a home-grown equivalent amid clashes with US over tech
Topic | Microsoft
The Windows 11 logo against a new background. Photo: Handout