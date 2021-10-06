Huawei Technologies Co now has a nationwide mobile payments licence that enables it to directly compete against Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat Pay. Photo: AP
Huawei renews effort in mobile payments amid Beijing’s moves to boost industry competition
- Beset by US sanctions, Huawei has started to ramp up its mobile payments service after gaining a nationwide licence from a corporate acquisition in March
- Its Huawei Pay app has an opportunity to become competitive against industry giants Alipay and WeChat Pay, according to analysts
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies Co now has a nationwide mobile payments licence that enables it to directly compete against Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat Pay. Photo: AP