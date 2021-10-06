The JV was intended to produce 300mm wafers, a key material in making chips, but production never started at the 65,000 square metre facility. Photo: AFP The JV was intended to produce 300mm wafers, a key material in making chips, but production never started at the 65,000 square metre facility. Photo: AFP
Why this chip maker’s New York IPO has left a bad taste in the mouth for Chengdu’s local government

  • The US-based chip maker set aside a provision of US$34 million in June to settle the potential compensation
  • GlobalFoundries said in its prospectus that the Chengdu factory halted operations due to ‘a variety of factors, including unanticipated market conditions’

Jane Zhang
Updated: 11:05pm, 6 Oct, 2021

The JV was intended to produce 300mm wafers, a key material in making chips, but production never started at the 65,000 square metre facility. Photo: AFP The JV was intended to produce 300mm wafers, a key material in making chips, but production never started at the 65,000 square metre facility. Photo: AFP
