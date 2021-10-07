Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on October 23, 2019. Photo: AFP
Zuckerberg’s early notes on privacy sought in Facebook suit, which company asserts is to ‘embarrass’ CEO
- Zuckerberg’s 15-year-old notebooks played a role in Steven Levy’s 2020 book Facebook: The Inside Story, but the CEO said he destroyed them
- The lawsuit accuses the network of failing to safeguard user privacy and is related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
