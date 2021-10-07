In Squid Game, hundreds of debtors are forced to compete against each other in a series of games until all participants are dead except one. The Netflix show has become a global sensation, even in China, where the South Korean drama is not officially available. Photo: Netflix
Squid Game sees booming piracy in China, where Netflix is unavailable, amid Beijing’s crackdown on unlicensed content
- Squid Game has become one of the most popular topics online in China, where people share links to streaming and file-sharing sites to access the show
- Netflix is not available in China, and the South Korean drama’s violence makes it unlikely that censors would allow it on another video-streaming platform
Topic | Netflix
In Squid Game, hundreds of debtors are forced to compete against each other in a series of games until all participants are dead except one. The Netflix show has become a global sensation, even in China, where the South Korean drama is not officially available. Photo: Netflix