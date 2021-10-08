Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | China fines Meituan less-than-expected US$530 million for monopolistic behaviour, ending five-month antitrust probe
- The ‘pick one from two’ tactic, where merchants are forced to choose only one platform as their distribution channel, has been widespread in China
- Meituan, founded by the 42-year-old billionaire Wang Xing, was previously urged to improve its working conditions
