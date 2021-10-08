Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. Photo: Bloomberg Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan
Tech /  Big Tech

breaking | China fines Meituan less-than-expected US$530 million for monopolistic behaviour, ending five-month antitrust probe

  • The ‘pick one from two’ tactic, where merchants are forced to choose only one platform as their distribution channel, has been widespread in China
  • Meituan, founded by the 42-year-old billionaire Wang Xing, was previously urged to improve its working conditions

Topic |   Meituan
Tracy QuMinghe Hu
Tracy Qu in Hong Kongand Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 5:44pm, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. Photo: Bloomberg Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Food delivery couriers for Meituan gather around motorcycles in Beijing on April 21. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE