Tencent has launched League of Legends: Wild Rift in China, nearly a year after it launched as a public beta in other Asian countries, but it comes as the country’s video game industry is under increased pressure from regulators to curb gaming addiction among minors. Photo: Riot Games
Tencent releases long-awaited League of Legends mobile game in China following Beijing’s crackdown on the industry
- League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally released in China after being available elsewhere for nearly a year
- The was highly anticipated in the country, but it comes after heightened scrutiny from Beijing and new rules curtailing minors’ playing time
Topic | Tencent
Tencent has launched League of Legends: Wild Rift in China, nearly a year after it launched as a public beta in other Asian countries, but it comes as the country’s video game industry is under increased pressure from regulators to curb gaming addiction among minors. Photo: Riot Games