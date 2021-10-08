Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit back October 5, 2021, at claims the social media giant fuels division, harms children and needs to be regulated, saying the claim the company puts profits over safety is "just not true." Photo: AFP
Facebook’s troubles stir debate over internet control and whether Beijing may have a point in keeping social media giant out
- Facebook whistle-blower revelations have encouraged some to speak out in support of China’s ‘cyberspace sovereignty’ concept and Big Tech crackdown
- For others in the West, Facebook regulation and China’s Great Firewall will likely remain as separate issues, experts say
