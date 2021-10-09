The sign of the WeChat app is seen reflected on a mobile phone on September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters The sign of the WeChat app is seen reflected on a mobile phone on September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The sign of the WeChat app is seen reflected on a mobile phone on September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tencent’s WeChat to stop routine scans of photos after a tech influencer publicised the behaviour on Weibo

  • WeChat’s background photo scanning was said run every few hours and found using Apple’s new “Record App Activity” feature in iOS 15
  • The company said the behaviour will be removed from the app in a future update, but other apps have been found to do the same thing

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Oct, 2021

