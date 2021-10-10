Tesla chief executive Elon Musk arrives at an open house of the American electric car maker’s German Gigafactory in Gruenheide, east of Berlin, on October 9, 2021. Photo: AP Tesla chief executive Elon Musk arrives at an open house of the American electric car maker’s German Gigafactory in Gruenheide, east of Berlin, on October 9, 2021. Photo: AP
India minister asks Tesla not to sell China-made electric cars in South Asian nation

  • Tesla should ‘make cars in India, sell in India and export from India’, said Nitin Gadkari, the country’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways
  • The American electric car maker currently produces vehicles in factories in the US and China, and is awaiting final approval for a new plant in Germany

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:29pm, 10 Oct, 2021

