Tesla chief executive Elon Musk arrives at an open house of the American electric car maker’s German Gigafactory in Gruenheide, east of Berlin, on October 9, 2021. Photo: AP
India minister asks Tesla not to sell China-made electric cars in South Asian nation
- Tesla should ‘make cars in India, sell in India and export from India’, said Nitin Gadkari, the country’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- The American electric car maker currently produces vehicles in factories in the US and China, and is awaiting final approval for a new plant in Germany
Topic | Tesla
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk arrives at an open house of the American electric car maker’s German Gigafactory in Gruenheide, east of Berlin, on October 9, 2021. Photo: AP