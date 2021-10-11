Days of heavy rains in north China’s Shanxi province have forced 120,000 people to relocate and caused floods and landslides that resulted in at least five deaths. Photo: People’s Daily
Chinese tech giants led by Alibaba and Tencent donate millions towards flood relief efforts in Shanxi
- The donations by China’s Big Tech come as technology firms are under scrutiny by both Beijing and society for putting profits before social responsibility
- Donations from China’s Big Tech has reached US$46.6 million so far
Topic | Alibaba
