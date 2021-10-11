A booth for Chinese technology firm Meituan at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Friday, September 3, 2021. Photo: AP.
Chinese tycoon’s socially influential son adds to Meituan’s antitrust woes with claims of data breach, stolen Dianping account
- Wang Sicong, the son of Dalian Wanda Group’s billionaire founder, has 40 million followers, and is an outspoken social media personality
- Meituan’s Dazhong Dianping service apologised to Wang and said it would message him privately after his account was linked to another user’s phone
