A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP
Meituan founder Wang Xing locks down social media posts as China’s food delivery giant puts antitrust investigation behind it
- The Meituan founder and chief executive has hidden from public view all of his posts on Chinese microblogging platforms Weibo and Fanfou
- That move was apparently made weeks before the government closed its antitrust investigation of Meituan, which was handed a US$533 million fine
Topic | Meituan
A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP