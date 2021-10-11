A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP
A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP
Meituan
Tech /  Big Tech

Meituan founder Wang Xing locks down social media posts as China’s food delivery giant puts antitrust investigation behind it

  • The Meituan founder and chief executive has hidden from public view all of his posts on Chinese microblogging platforms Weibo and Fanfou
  • That move was apparently made weeks before the government closed its antitrust investigation of Meituan, which was handed a US$533 million fine

Topic |   Meituan
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 10:13pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP
A delivery person for Meituan, operator of China’s largest on-demand local services and food delivery platform, is seen preparing for work in Beijing on October 10, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE