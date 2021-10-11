Men wait outside a center for drivers of Didi, a ride hailing platform that employs millions of drivers who are part of China's growing gig economy, near the headquarters in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Photo: AP
China’s probe into Didi is aimed at addressing national security risks arising from New York listing, Xinhua says
- This is the first time that an official Chinese media outlet has detailed why Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into Didi
- China’s high-profile investigation into Didi has been under way since July, and there has been no update on its progress
Topic | Didi Chuxing
