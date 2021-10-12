Telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co has created four new business units as part of efforts to diversify its operations amid the company’s struggles with US trade sanctions. Photo: Reuters
Huawei diversifies business with new focus on ports, data centres, highways, solar industry amid stifling US sanctions
- The telecoms giant has established four new business units to ramp up efforts to diversify its operations, as the company struggles with US trade sanctions
- It marks Huawei’s latest tactical move to expand its revenue sources, while working to stay relevant in the smartphone and telecoms carrier equipment markets
