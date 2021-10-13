Apple's iPhone 13 models pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new smartphone series goes on sale in Beijing on September 24. Photo: Reuters
Apple to cut iPhone 13 production goal for last quarter as chip shortage hits suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments
- Apple said it could miss its target of 90 million iPhone 13 models in the last three months of the year, shipping as many as 10 million fewer units this year
- The chip shortage is hitting suppliers of Apple’s display parts and wireless components, but TSMC’s production of A-series processors remains on track
Topic | Apple
Apple's iPhone 13 models pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new smartphone series goes on sale in Beijing on September 24. Photo: Reuters