Intel has established the unit as China steps up its application of IoT devices as part of its digital transformation of the economy. Photo: AP
Intel sets up global video unit in China as it eyes huge volume of data and country’s IoT drive
- The increasing deployment of cameras, for security and surveillance usage to broader areas like retail and manufacturing, has led to an explosion of video data
- The IoT video business unit is the first time Intel has headquartered a business division in China
Topic | Intel
