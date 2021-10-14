The Apple logo on the company’s store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris on July 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Apple warns EU draft rules allowing software from outside iOS App Store could bring cybercrime and malware
- The Coalition for App Fairness, including Spotify, Match Group and Epic Games, said built-in measures like encryption and antivirus software protects users
- If the draft rules from the EU are passed, developers could avoid Apple’s 30 per cent cut of sales by using other app stores
Topic | Apple
