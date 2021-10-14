Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max during a special event at Apple Park on September 14, 2021. Photo: Handout Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max during a special event at Apple Park on September 14, 2021. Photo: Handout
Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges donations to China’s flood-hit Shanxi province

  • The Californian tech giant is giving an undisclosed sum to help with disaster relief efforts in the northern province of Shanxi
  • Big Tech firms in China have been responding to calls by Beijing to contribute more to society in pursuit of “common prosperity”

Iris Deng
Updated: 3:11pm, 14 Oct, 2021

