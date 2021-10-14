Women wearing masks chat as they pass by ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on August 7, 2020. The TikTok owner’s valuation has reached US$400 billion, according to anonymous sales from traders online, and some expect the valuation to climb even higher. Photo: AP
TikTok owner ByteDance’s valuation reaches US$400 billion in anonymous trades posted online as IPO remains elusive
- Anonymous trades published and facilitated by 36Kr show ByteDance’s valuation has fluctuated between US$325 billion and US$450 billion in recent months
- Online sellers say they expect ByteDance’s value to climb even higher, but the company’s internal buy-back scheme values it at US$200 billion
