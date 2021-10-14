Employees at a fintech startup in Beijing take a rest at work. Photo: Reuters
Spreadsheet sharing gruelling hours in China’s tech world goes viral as 996 culture persists
- A new online project encourages people to share their companies’ work hours in a collaborative spreadsheet
- Chinese tech companies commonly push employees to work 9am-to-9pm six days a week, a culture that remains prevalent despite increased government oversight
