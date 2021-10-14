Sensor Tower also reported this month that Genshin Impact has become the world’s top grossing game. Photo: Shutterstock
Elon Musk tweets he ‘can’t wait’ to be in China-developed game Genshin Impact
- The game has long had a fictional female character named Ella Musk, a scholar in the virtual world
- Musk’s tweet immediately went viral on the internet, quickly logging over 100,000 likes on Twitter
Topic | Mobile gaming
Sensor Tower also reported this month that Genshin Impact has become the world’s top grossing game. Photo: Shutterstock