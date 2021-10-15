A woman rides past an Alibaba office building in Beijing, China, on August 26, 2021. Photo: Simon Song A woman rides past an Alibaba office building in Beijing, China, on August 26, 2021. Photo: Simon Song
Alibaba’s DingTalk tops 500 million users as it goes after Tencent’s stronghold in online chat

  • Alibaba’s workplace communication app revealed that its user base grew 25 per cent between January and August
  • Internet giants in China are seeking new growth in the enterprise market after the Covid-19 pandemic gave a boost to remote work and learning

Jane Zhang
Updated: 3:21pm, 15 Oct, 2021

