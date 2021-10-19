Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen pictured on October 12. The social media giant has become the first Big Tech firm in China to announce recruitment for a committee to oversee privacy practices, a requirement of the country’s new personal information law that goes into effect next month. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent to set up privacy oversight committee, a requirement of China’s personal information law starting next month
- Tencent is China’s first Big Tech company to announce plans for an independent privacy committee, a requirement of the Personal Information Protection Law
- The law’s requirements are vague, but legal experts question whether a company’s own committee is sufficiently independent
