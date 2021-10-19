Tsinghua Unigroup stand at the 15th Optics Valley China international optoelectronic exposition and forum, Wuhan, 2018. Photo: Handout
Debt-ridden Tsinghua Unigroup meets creditors to update them on latest restructuring moves
- The once high-flying conglomerate associated with China’s top university entered a bankruptcy restructuring process following a Beijing court order
- Tsinghua Unigroup and its subsidiaries met creditors in a virtual meeting to update them on latest moves in restructuring process
Topic | Semiconductors
Tsinghua Unigroup stand at the 15th Optics Valley China international optoelectronic exposition and forum, Wuhan, 2018. Photo: Handout