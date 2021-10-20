Tencent Holdings subsidiary TiMi Studio Group will take the lead in the internet giant’s pursuit of metaverse-like developments in the video gaming industry. Photo: Imaginechina via Agence France-Presse
exclusive | Tencent said to sharpen focus on metaverse-like developments with advanced new gaming studio
- The Chinese internet giant’s advanced new gaming studio will be established under subsidiary TiMi Studio Group, sources said
- The careers page of Tencent’s website shows that the new studio currently has job vacancies for at least 46 different positions
Topic | Tencent
Tencent Holdings subsidiary TiMi Studio Group will take the lead in the internet giant’s pursuit of metaverse-like developments in the video gaming industry. Photo: Imaginechina via Agence France-Presse