Alibaba has announced a series of initiatives focusing on sustainability and inclusiveness for this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival. Photo: Handout Alibaba has announced a series of initiatives focusing on sustainability and inclusiveness for this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival. Photo: Handout
Alibaba
Alibaba plays up social responsibility ahead of Singles’ Day amid Beijing’s ‘common prosperity’ push

  • The e-commerce giant is promoting a series of initiatives in line with Beijing’s heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability and social equality
  • It marks a change for the company, which used to highlight its sales prowess during its annual shopping festival in November

Jane Zhang
Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Oct, 2021

