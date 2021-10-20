Alibaba has announced a series of initiatives focusing on sustainability and inclusiveness for this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival. Photo: Handout
Alibaba plays up social responsibility ahead of Singles’ Day amid Beijing’s ‘common prosperity’ push
- The e-commerce giant is promoting a series of initiatives in line with Beijing’s heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability and social equality
- It marks a change for the company, which used to highlight its sales prowess during its annual shopping festival in November
Topic | Alibaba
Alibaba has announced a series of initiatives focusing on sustainability and inclusiveness for this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival. Photo: Handout