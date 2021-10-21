Taobao Marketplace, China’s biggest online shopping platform, was disrupted for 20 minutes on October 20, 2021, after its presales started for this year’s Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Alibaba’s Taobao runs into 20-minute system breakdown as presales for Singles’ Day festival kick off
- The system crash, which was fixed within 20 minutes, also affected Qianniu, a platform for merchants to manage their online stores
- Taobao said the breakdown was caused by heavy traffic generated by ‘overenthusiastic’ consumers after presales started
Topic | Alibaba
