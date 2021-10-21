The FreeBuds 4, pictured here in Bangkok on July 15, 2021, are the latest version of Huawei’s wireless earbuds that compete with Apple’s AirPods. Huawei was granted a trademark for “MatePod” earphones last month, which Apple tried to block. Photo: Shutterstock The FreeBuds 4, pictured here in Bangkok on July 15, 2021, are the latest version of Huawei’s wireless earbuds that compete with Apple’s AirPods. Huawei was granted a trademark for “MatePod” earphones last month, which Apple tried to block. Photo: Shutterstock
The FreeBuds 4, pictured here in Bangkok on July 15, 2021, are the latest version of Huawei’s wireless earbuds that compete with Apple’s AirPods. Huawei was granted a trademark for “MatePod” earphones last month, which Apple tried to block. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei
Apple fails to block Huawei’s MatePod trademark for AirPods rivals in China because they will ‘not cause confusion’

  • Apple argument that the ‘Huawei MatePod’ trademark was too close to ‘AirPods’ did not convince China’s trademark office, but the company can appeal
  • As headphone jacks disappear on smartphones, the Bluetooth earphones market has exploded, with 120 million units expected to ship in China this year

Iris Deng
Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Oct, 2021

