The FreeBuds 4, pictured here in Bangkok on July 15, 2021, are the latest version of Huawei’s wireless earbuds that compete with Apple’s AirPods. Huawei was granted a trademark for “MatePod” earphones last month, which Apple tried to block. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple fails to block Huawei’s MatePod trademark for AirPods rivals in China because they will ‘not cause confusion’
- Apple argument that the ‘Huawei MatePod’ trademark was too close to ‘AirPods’ did not convince China’s trademark office, but the company can appeal
- As headphone jacks disappear on smartphones, the Bluetooth earphones market has exploded, with 120 million units expected to ship in China this year
Topic | Huawei
