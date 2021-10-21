The headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of video sharing app TikTok, in Beijing. Photo: AFP The headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of video sharing app TikTok, in Beijing. Photo: AFP
exclusive | ByteDance IPO likely delayed to late 2022 and beyond amid regulatory uncertainties in China, sources say

  • The Chinese owner of TikTok faces roadblocks in its plan to go public as Beijing revises its data regulatory framework, sources told the Post
  • With the company’s IPO plan on the back-burner, some private investors have tried to divest their stakes

Coco FengZhou Xin
Coco Feng in Beijingand Zhou Xin in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:30pm, 21 Oct, 2021

