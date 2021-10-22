The lay-offs come amid an ongoing crackdown on video gaming by Beijing after President Xi Jinping highlighted gaming addiction as an issue for society. Photo: Reuters The lay-offs come amid an ongoing crackdown on video gaming by Beijing after President Xi Jinping highlighted gaming addiction as an issue for society. Photo: Reuters
The lay-offs come amid an ongoing crackdown on video gaming by Beijing after President Xi Jinping highlighted gaming addiction as an issue for society. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

ByteDance gaming studio lays off dozens of employees amid Beijing’s gaming crackdown, sending a chill down industry

  • The Chinese tech giant is said to have dismissed many junior level employees from Ohayoo, a gaming unit it created in 2018
  • The downsizing at Ohayoo has sent shock waves across China’s gaming community, as it reverses ByteDance’s previous position as an aggressive hirer of top talent

Topic |   ByteDance
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The lay-offs come amid an ongoing crackdown on video gaming by Beijing after President Xi Jinping highlighted gaming addiction as an issue for society. Photo: Reuters The lay-offs come amid an ongoing crackdown on video gaming by Beijing after President Xi Jinping highlighted gaming addiction as an issue for society. Photo: Reuters
The lay-offs come amid an ongoing crackdown on video gaming by Beijing after President Xi Jinping highlighted gaming addiction as an issue for society. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE