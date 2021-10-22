Official Accounts on WeChat, which has 1.25 billion monthly active users, enables bloggers and companies to post articles and videos to their followers. Their content can only be searched within the WeChat app.

Tencent has never published the detailed number of Official Accounts, also known as “public accounts”, but it has stated in some documents that there are about 20 million public accounts.

Those accounts have become increasingly important sources of news and opinions, as well as other information for the app’s Chinese audience. WeChat is marketed as Weixin on the mainland.

The quick bug fix by Tencent reflects its efforts to strongly abide by a slate of new laws and regulations that are forcing companies – both foreign and domestic – to keep data related to local customers and operations inside the country.

WeChat recently upgraded its back office technologies to enable a clearer distinction between the app’s international service and domestic version Weixin. The update was designed to meet the requirements of China’s new Data Security Law, which was rolled out in September, and the Personal Information Protection Law, which will take effect on November 1.