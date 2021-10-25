Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou waves as she steps out of a charter plane at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport on September 25, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to hero’s welcome at company headquarters after 21-day quarantine
- Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed Meng, who returned from Canada three weeks ago, waving and embracing cheering colleagues
- The Huawei CFO reached a deal with New York prosecutors for her release last month following a three-year house arrest in Vancouver
