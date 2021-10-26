Jack Ma visiting a research institution in the Netherlands, where greenhouse technology was on display, on 25 October 2021. Photo: Handout. Jack Ma visiting a research institution in the Netherlands, where greenhouse technology was on display, on 25 October 2021. Photo: Handout.
Jack Ma
exclusive | Jack Ma visits Dutch research institutes as Alibaba’s founder pursues post-retirement passion in agriculture technology

  • Jack Ma was photographed visiting a number of research institutes in the Netherlands for a study tour of technology related to agriculture
  • The founder of Alibaba Group Holding, who retired as chairman in 2019, is undertaking the personal trip, according to sources familiar with his plans

Jane Zhang
Updated: 6:15pm, 26 Oct, 2021

