Jack Ma visiting a research institution in the Netherlands, where greenhouse technology was on display, on 25 October 2021. Photo: Handout.
exclusive | Jack Ma visits Dutch research institutes as Alibaba’s founder pursues post-retirement passion in agriculture technology
- Jack Ma was photographed visiting a number of research institutes in the Netherlands for a study tour of technology related to agriculture
- The founder of Alibaba Group Holding, who retired as chairman in 2019, is undertaking the personal trip, according to sources familiar with his plans
