Uju Holding’s Hong Kong initial public offering sheds light on a rapidly expanding new business ecosystem. Photo: AFP
Beijing short video ad agency backed by ByteDance and Xiaomi files for IPO in Hong Kong
- Online ad agency Uju Holding files for Hong Kong IPO with the aim of raising up to HK$1.1 billion
- The company’s three per cent share in China’s online short video marketing market makes it the second-biggest player in the field
