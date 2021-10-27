Uju Holding’s Hong Kong initial public offering sheds light on a rapidly expanding new business ecosystem. Photo: AFP Uju Holding’s Hong Kong initial public offering sheds light on a rapidly expanding new business ecosystem. Photo: AFP
Uju Holding’s Hong Kong initial public offering sheds light on a rapidly expanding new business ecosystem. Photo: AFP
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

Beijing short video ad agency backed by ByteDance and Xiaomi files for IPO in Hong Kong

  • Online ad agency Uju Holding files for Hong Kong IPO with the aim of raising up to HK$1.1 billion
  • The company’s three per cent share in China’s online short video marketing market makes it the second-biggest player in the field

Topic |   ByteDance
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Uju Holding’s Hong Kong initial public offering sheds light on a rapidly expanding new business ecosystem. Photo: AFP Uju Holding’s Hong Kong initial public offering sheds light on a rapidly expanding new business ecosystem. Photo: AFP
Uju Holding’s Hong Kong initial public offering sheds light on a rapidly expanding new business ecosystem. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE