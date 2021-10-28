The Intel logo displayed on computer screens at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, on July 31, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Intel launches new chips to take on Apple’s M1, says new supercomputer will double expected speeds
- The semiconductor giant unveiled the 12th generation of Intel Core chips, known as Alder Lake, as the company seeks to regain its lead over rivals
- The chip maker also said the Aurora supercomputer it’s building with the US Department of Energy will see speeds exceeding 2 exaflops
