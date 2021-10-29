Smartphone with a Huawei logo seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28. Telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly been the target of trade restrictions from the US on national security grounds. Photo: Reuters Smartphone with a Huawei logo seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28. Telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly been the target of trade restrictions from the US on national security grounds. Photo: Reuters
Smartphone with a Huawei logo seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28. Telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly been the target of trade restrictions from the US on national security grounds. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

US lawmakers pass tighter restrictions on Huawei, ZTE, sending bill to Biden

  • The US Senate voted to approve the Secure Equipment Act on Thursday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature
  • The bill bars companies deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licences, delivering another blow to Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese tech companies

Topic |   Huawei
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:12am, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Smartphone with a Huawei logo seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28. Telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly been the target of trade restrictions from the US on national security grounds. Photo: Reuters Smartphone with a Huawei logo seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28. Telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly been the target of trade restrictions from the US on national security grounds. Photo: Reuters
Smartphone with a Huawei logo seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28. Telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly been the target of trade restrictions from the US on national security grounds. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE