Smartphone with a Huawei logo seen in front of a US flag in this illustration taken September 28. Telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly been the target of trade restrictions from the US on national security grounds. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers pass tighter restrictions on Huawei, ZTE, sending bill to Biden
- The US Senate voted to approve the Secure Equipment Act on Thursday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature
- The bill bars companies deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licences, delivering another blow to Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese tech companies
Huawei
